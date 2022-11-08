‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ to go live for US midterm elections

Popular TV host Jimmy Kimmel will be going live for the midterm elections in the US. His show, ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ will be taped live on November 8 after the country has gone to the polls for important positions in the Senate, House and Governor.

Usually, the late night shows tape mid-afternoon. That makes it difficult to tell which side is winning the elections.

Jimmy Kimmel will have Stephen Colbert joining him on The Late Show along with journalist John Dickerson and comedian Mike Birbiglia.

Also, there will be Bill Maher, host of HBO’s Real Time, and George Conway, a lawyer, co-founder of anti-Donald Trump activist group The Lincoln Project and husband of Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway.

As for other programs, NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night with Seth Meyers and CBS’ The Late Late Show with James Corden will also have special election coverage.

Earlier in the day, Jimmy Kimmel was also announced as the host of upcoming Oscars ceremony.