Jimin of BTS reveals the first poster of his solo album

BTS singer Jimin will be releasing his first solo album in March. The K-pop singer, who has been part of the popular boyband BTS, will be debuting as a solo artist. The title track of his album is called Like Crazy. The first poster of the song was unveiled by BigHit Music, the agency which also manages BTS, the band. The first poster was revealed on March 20 and shows Jimin mysteriously looking at the camera. Needless to say, the poster has piqued the interest of fans all across.

Jimin's first solo album Like Crazy will be released on March 24, 2023. The album consists of six songs and the title track will be released on the same day in both Korean as well as English versions.



According to the press release, Like Crazy is a “synth pop song with an intense synth sound and drum sound, upon which Jimin’s poignant timbre draws a beautiful distinction, the album cover images display the album logo ‘FACE’in a shape of ripples on the surface of water.”

While Like Crazy is Jimin's first solo album, he had earlier released a single titled Set Me Free Pt 2 earlier in March. The song has been garnering a lot of praise from fans. The song has Jimin dancing freestyle and contemporary in this hiphop song. The song talks of the singer's inner desire to be set free.