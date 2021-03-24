Jessica Simpson says she's had the talk with her kids about sex abuse

Jessica Simpson has had no problems opening up to her children about her past controversies.



The singer recently published her memoir 'Open Book' where she has divulged details on her past relationships, addiction and allegations of sexual abuse.



While speaking to 'Good Morning America' recently, Simpson revealed she has had very candid conversations (including the alleged abuse) with her children - Maxwell, 8, Ace, 7, and Birdie Mae, 2 - who have been invited to read her book.

"They both have (the memoir) by their bedside," Simpson said. "And they're starting to be very good readers, and they have read some of it. There's nothing that's off-limits. We're very open as a family. For me, when I talk about sexual abuse and stuff, that stuff happened to me when I was younger than they are and at the age that they are. So, it is something that we are very open about."



She even recalled the moment when she decided to speak to her daughter about her sexual abuse.



"A woman came up to me and was crying and had her daughter with her and she was saying that 'What you went through as a child, you know, it really encouraged me to talk to my therapist and be open with my family about it,'" the actress recalled. "And Maxwell was like, 'Mom, what is she talking about?'"



The singer realised that it was time to speak to her daughter about the traumatic incident and paused her signing event for it.



"But it was a perfect moment because she saw how being open and being honest with your feelings and how you can inspire people that way ... just how honesty really is moving and how it can make a change in people's lives and she saw that mommy was doing that," Simpson said.

After their discussion, the mother-daughter duo returned to their hotel where Maxwell began journaling.



"She's been writing in her journal ever since," Said Simpson. "So, it's really cute."



"I just think as a parent it's so important to really have everything out there in the open. There's nothing that's embarrassing to talk about at all and there's nothing to be ashamed of. And nobody's going to judge you. And if they do, they'll come around and they'll be there for you. And if they're not, somebody else will. But our family is very close," Simpson further added.



Released last year, Jessica Simpson's 'Open Book' is now available in paperback.

