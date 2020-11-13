Jennifer Lopez's production company wins $40 million 'Hustlers' lawsuit

Jennifer Lopez's production company, Nuyorican Productions, heaved a sigh of relief as a federal judge dismissed Samantha Barbash's lawsuit against them. According to court documents obtained by E! News, the judge granted the defendants May motion to dismiss the case, bringing to an end the nearly year-long court battle.

In a statement given to the publication, Barbash's attorney said , "Our client is obviously displeased with the Court's decision to dismiss this case especially due to the fact that the production company and JLo profited immensely from the use of Samantha's life and story and Samantha received no compensation. We find great hypocrisy in the fact that JLo and the director of this movie have held themselves out as being so supportive of women's rights but yet had no regard for Samantha's privacy rights as a woman and had no issues profiting from her story even due to her detriment. At this time, Samantha is currently examining all of her appellate options."



The 50-year-old's production company, Nuyorican Productions, STX Entertainment, Gloria Sanchez Productions and Pole Sisters LLC was sued for $40 million dollars by the woman who inspired the actress' character Ramona in the film 'Hustlers.' The film gave Jennifer Lopez a nomination in Best Supporting Actor category in Golden Globes Awards 2020.





Based on a 2015 New York Magazine article, titled 'The Hustlers at Scores'', the film detailed the real-life events of Samantha Barbash and her time as a stripper at Score's Gentlemen's Club in New York.

Barbash claimed that Lopez's production company used her likeliness and her story without permission, defaming her in the process. She further said her character in the film was portrayed as "using and manufacturing illegal substances in her home where she lived with her child." According to the publication, Barbash added that those claims and portrayals of her likeliness were "untrue and offensive."