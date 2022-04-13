Jennifer Lopez was in bathtub when Ben Affleck proposed her, she reveals emotionally

A few days back, Jennifer Lopez shocked the entire world when she shared the news of her engagement. Now, days after showcasing her big diamond ring to the world, Jlo is sharing the insight moment when and how her love Ben Affleck proposed to her and what was she doing at that time.



Lopez emotionally recalled the exact moment when Affleck proposed to her in her newsletter JLO titled 'How It Went Down, the 'Marry me' actress shared that she was taking a bubble bath when the 'Batman' actor got down on his knees.



In the short video accompanied by the newsletter, he started by saying loudly, 'I'm engaged''

As per Page Six, in her Newsletter, Jenner wrote, “Saturday night while at my favourite place on earth in the bubble bath, my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed.”



Lopez further explained in her soft tones, “I just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again”, via Page Six.

“I was quite literally speechless and he said, ‘Is that a yes?’ I said ‘YES of course that’s a YES.’”



In the video shared, she said that green colour is her lucky and favourite colour.



The couple got back together in April 2021, after Lopez ended things with her ex-fiance Alex Rodriguez.