Jennifer Lopez and ex Diddy reunite for a virtual dance-off to raise money for COVID-19 relief work

Nearly two decades after they broke up, singer Jennifer Lopez and music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs reunited virtually for a dance-off that had the fans celebrating.



The former lovers came together on Instagram live in a bid to raise money for a charity organization called Direct Relief, as a part of a dance-a-thon that was arranged by Diddy.



Diddy's dance-a-thon raised over $3.4 million (£2.73 million) for the non-profit organisation, which supports frontline workers who have been working tirelessly even as coronavirus has spread almost in entire United States of America.



The dance-a-thon became more special when Lopex was joined by finace Alex Rodriguez so that they could show some big dance moves.



J Lo and Diddy broke up 19 years ago in 2001 but the two clearly have buried their past differences as they were all smiles during the live event.



"Hey, I love you guys, I can’t wait until we can see each other again. May God bless y’all, and I just love you guys!" Diddy told Lopez and Rodriquez. To which the Yakees star replied, "Love you, buddy!"



Lopez added, “We love you! We love what you’re doing, we love everybody out there.



"We want to send you all the love in the world, from our family to yours," JLo further added.



Diddy's three sons were also a part of the dance-a-thon and when Lopez and Rodriquez joined them, the rapper told his children 'I'm the luckiest man in the world'.



Lopez and Diddy then showed off some salsa moves, with the singer jokingly telling the rapper, “I probably taught you that!”



Lopez was not the only star to join Diddy's Sunday charity event. Other prominent faces who put some great moves during the live session were Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg, Shaq, DJ Khaled, Swizz Beatz, Kelly Rowland and Maluma.