Jenna Ortega reacts to reports linking her to Johnny Depp: Stop spreading lies

Shutting down these reports, Jenna has now addressed the speculations on Instagram Stories. She wrote, “This is so ridiculous I can't even laugh, I have never met or worked with Johnny Depp in my life. Please stop spreading lies and leave us alone.”



Meanwhile, a representative for the Pirates of the Caribbean star also addressed the dating rumours and said, “Mr. Depp has no personal or professional relationship with Ms. Ortega whatsoever. He has never met her or spoken to her. He is not involved in any project with her, nor does he intend to be. He is appalled by these baseless and malicious rumours that are intended to harm his reputation and career.”



Depp was recently in the news for Netflix docuseries titled Depp vs Heard, which chronicled the highly publicised courtroom trial involving the actor and his former wife, actress Amber Heard.



The series got mixed reviews with many pointing out how the series has no scope for scrutiny. WION's Kshitij Mohan Rawat called the series a 'missed opportunity'. "Depp v Heard exemplifies a missed opportunity to create a piece of media that would have gone beyond the surface. The case was absolutely ripe for it. But instead, we got the cotton candy version, all sweet and fluffy with little nutritional value," wrote Rawat in his review.



Depp was last seen earlier this year at the Cannes Film Festival, where he premiered the historical drama Jeanne Du Barry. Directed by Maiwenn, Johnny played King Louis XV in the film that served as the opening film for the festival.



Meanwhile, Jenna Ortega scored an Emmy nomination in the Best Actress category for playing Wednesday Addams in Netflix's Wednesday, a spin-off series based on The Addams Family. The show has been renewed for a second season.