Jazz icon Les McCann passes away at 88

Les McCann, the renowned jazz pianist and vocalist best known for his 1969 hit "Compared to What," passed away at the age of 88. Confirming the news, his longtime manager, Alan Abrahams, stated that McCann died in a Los Angeles hospital where he was being treated for pneumonia.

Born in Lexington, Kentucky, McCann's musical journey began with a self-taught approach to the piano. His breakthrough came when he won a singing contest during his time in the U.S. Navy, leading to an appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show. Despite declining an offer to join Cannonball Adderley's band, McCann's career gained momentum, and he recorded as a pianist with his trio for Pacific Jazz Records.

His notable success came with the 1969 album Swiss Movement, featuring the hit "Compared to What," a critical commentary on the Vietnam War. McCann's influence extended as he became one of the pioneers of soul jazz, integrating jazz with funk, soul, and world rhythms. He also embraced unconventional instruments like the electric piano and synthesiser.

McCann's career spanned Atlantic Records until 1976, during which he released albums like Invitation to Openness (1973) and Layers (1974). Despite facing a stroke in 1995 that left him partially paralysed, McCann made a comeback, recording albums such as Pump It Up (2002) and A Time Les Christmas (2018). In 2023, Resonance Records released an archival collection, Never a Dull Moment! Live from Coast to Coast 1966-1967.