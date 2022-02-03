Jaya Bachchan tests Covid positive, Karan Johar's shooting postponed again

Jaya Bachchan who was spared the COVID 19 virus when her entire family—her husband Amitabh, son Abhishek and daughter-in-law Aishwarya—were infected in 2020 has got the virus.



The project that gets most directly affected is Karan Johar’s multi-starrer 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' where Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan stars in a pivotal role. The shooting of the next schedule in Delhi has been postponed.

Shabana Azmi tests positive for COVID-19



Says a source, “The shooting schedule for 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' was to begin on 2 February and end on 14 February. First Shabana Azmi tested positive and now Jaya Bachchan. Karan has now called off the schedule. He doesn’t want to take a risk with the rest of the cast and crew.”



Johar wrapped up a schedule in Delhi in December 2021. The film stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead role with Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi playing pivotal roles.