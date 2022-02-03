Jaya Bachchan tests Covid positive, Karan Johar's shooting postponed again

File image of Jaya Bachchan Photograph:( Twitter )
A few days earlier, Jaya Bachchan's co-star in 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', actress Shabana Azmi too tested positive for coronavirus.
Jaya Bachchan who was spared the COVID 19 virus when her entire family—her husband Amitabh, son Abhishek and daughter-in-law Aishwarya—were infected in 2020 has got the virus.
The project that gets most directly affected is Karan Johar’s multi-starrer 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' where Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan stars in a pivotal role. The shooting of the next schedule in Delhi has been postponed.
Says a source, “The shooting schedule for 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' was to begin on 2 February and end on 14 February. First Shabana Azmi tested positive and now Jaya Bachchan. Karan has now called off the schedule. He doesn’t want to take a risk with the rest of the cast and crew.”
Johar wrapped up a schedule in Delhi in December 2021. The film stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead role with Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi playing pivotal roles.