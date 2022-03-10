Jaideep Ahlawat talks about his experience working with Zeeshan, Shruti, and Tina

The trailer for Zee5's original series "Bloody Brothers" has been released, and fans can't wait for the show to premiere. People are enjoying the dark humour and intriguing content that is being launched on the Zee5 OTT platform. Before the release of 'Bloody Brothers,' actor Jaideep Ahlawat spoke about his experience working on the show with co-stars Shruti Seth, Zeeshan Ayyub, and Tina Desai.

The actor Jaideep said, "Working with Zeeshan, Shruti and Tina were amazing. I, of course, have more scenes with Shruti as she is playing my onscreen wife and of course, Zeeshan is playing my brother, very less scenes with Tina however you will easily witness the chemistry and relationship that all four of us share offscreen as well. The love angle between Tina and Zeeshan, Relationship of Shruti and Jaideep onscreen will give you an understanding of how good of friends we are off-screen. It was a wonderful experience working with them.

'Bloody Brothers,' directed by Shaad Ali and produced by Applause Entertainment in partnership with BBC Studios India, is touted as a dark comedy.



The show is an adaption of the British mystery thriller Guilt.' 'Bloody Brothers,' starring Jitendra Joshi, Maya Alagh, and Mugdha Godse, is set to premiere on ZEE5 on March 18.