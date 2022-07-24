It's Dwayne Johnson vs Justice Society in the new Black Adam comic con teaser

Dwayne Johnson and his upcoming film 'Black Adam' is probably one of the films that every DC fan has been waiting for. Ever since the film's announcement, the studio has been continuesly teasing fans with sneak peeks from the film to keep fans' excitement on the edge. On Saturday, during the comic-con makers again revaled a new trailer from the fourthcoming film.

At San Diego Comic-Con’s Hall H, The Rock made an unforgettable entrance wearing his Black Adam's black suit. The actor was flying in the air with lightning bolts and thunder from the back.



The crowd literally went mad after his grand superhero entry. During the comic con, the new trailer was revaled giving us more details about his anti-hero character.

This trailer also gave us a sneak peek of his backstory and how he turned into a supervillain. Also, the film is bringing back the Justice Society of America - Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Noah Centineo (Atom Smasher), Quintessa Swindell (Cyclone) and Doctor Fate( Pierce Brosnan), among others.



“My powers are not a gift, but a curse, born out of rage,” Black Adam says.



In the trailer, he has created havoc in the city with his super thunder power and the Justice Society is working to calm him down by explaining to use his power for a good deed.

Johnson was joined by other cast members and director Jaume Collet-Serra on stage during the event and teased how Black Adam will change the DC universe.



Warner Bros. and DC films will release in theatres on October 21, 2022.