It's a wrap for 'Bridgerton' season 2! New pictures from set out

It's a wrap for 'Bridgerton' season 2.



After a massive success of season 1 makers spared no time in working on its second season. The most-awaited series has recently finished filming after a tough year with multiple setbacks due to COVID-19.



The showrunner of the show Chris Van Dusen announced the news. Taking to his Twitter account, Dusen shared the news along with the pictures from their wrap-up party and wrote how proud he is of the cast.

The photo features lead stars Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley with Chris.



"That’s a wrap on Season Two! So proud of this cast and crew who brought their A-games to work each and every day in this very challenging year. And these two in this photo with me right here. Words are not enough. Coming in 2022." Also sharing a photo from the shoot was actor Jonathan Bailey who plays Anthony Bridgerton in the series. The actor expressed his happiness saying "heart full" after the production was completed.'' He wrote.

In September, Netflix shared the first look from season 2 as part of their TUDUM event. The upcoming season of the show will focus on Lord Anthony Bridgerton, Daphne's elder brother, and his journey to find love. The storyline is based on author Julia Quinn’s 'The Viscount Who Loved Me'.



Major new S2 cast additions include female lead Ashley, who plays Kate Sharma; Charithra Chandran, who plays Edwina Sharma, as well as Rupert Young (Jack), Shelley Conn (Mary Sharma) and Calam Lynch (Theo Sharpe).

The first season took the world by storm just after its debut last year by making a Netflix record -- it was watched by more than 82 million users in its first 28 days.



The show had focused on the romance between Daphne played by Phoebe Dynevo and Simon, the role which Rege-Jean Page played, who, unfortunately, is not returning in the second season.

