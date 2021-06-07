Is Meghan- Harry’s daughter Lilibet, American or UK citizen? Find out inside

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced today that they have welcomed their second child - a girl named Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

We all know, the girl was born in the US at the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California, so what led everyone wondering was the citizenship of the newborn.



The girl, who falls in direct line to the throne is born on American soil so she will be an American or the young royal will be a UK citizen? Turns out, the little girl will carry dual citizenship.



Sources confirmed to Us Weekly that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s newborn daughter Lili will have dual American and British citizenship. Big brother Archie, 2, was born in England but lives in America with his parents, and he also carries the same dual citizenship.



As for their parents, Harry continues to hold UK citizenship, while Meghan, on the other hand, has US citizenship.



The couple announced the arrival of their second-born and revealed they have named her after Queen Elizabeth and his late mother Princess Diana. The baby girl is called Lilibet after her great grandmother Queen Elizabeth family nickname and her middle name Diana after her late grandmother -- Princess Diana.



The couple announced the news in their own statement, shared on the Archwell Foundation website and not through the official channels of the Royal family.



"On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we`ve felt from across the globe," they said.

"Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family."