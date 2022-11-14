Is Lindsay Lohan working on 'Freaky Friday' sequel? Here's what actress has revealed

Lindsay Lohan has made her much-awaited Hollywood comeback with the recently released Netflix film 'Falling for Christmas.' While promoting her holiday movie, Lohan recently appeared on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,' where she expressed her desire to work on the potential sequels to her two superhit films, 'Freaky Friday' and 'Mean Girls.'



During her appearance, Jimmy first asked Lohan about the sequel of her 2004 'Freaky Friday' movie, to which Lindsay was quick to reveal that she already had a talk with her co-star, Jamie Lee Curtis.

Speaking about the sequel and the chat she had with Curtis, Lohan said, "I was on set filming at the time, and Jamie Lee Curtis writes you. You just get excited and distracted immediately. So I had to bring myself down to Earth and be like, OK, I'm on set; I have to focus. And then she said 'Freaky Friday 2' and I got even more excited," she told Deadline.



Lohan further added that she and her co-star Curtis would both be into making the film as they will reprise their iconic characters.



Later, Jimmy was quick to ask Lohan to give fans an update on her most-awaited sequel to her 2004 American teen movie 'Mean Girls.'



Replying to that, Lohan said that the follow-up movie would be "in Tina Fey's hands."



Back in October, when Curtis had appeared on 'The View,' she revealed that she already had an 'Freaky Friday' sequel in her mind. Curtis has shared an idea with the Disney executives, but she don't known if they are going to produce the sequel or not.



Directed by Mark Waters, 'Freaky Friday' was a fantasy comedy film based on Mary Rodgers's 1972 novel of the same name. The film, starring Jamie Lee Curtis and

Lindsay Lohan as mother and daughter, respectively, was a huge commercial success.



The novel follows the story of a mother-daughter duo with no mutual understanding. But, their bodies got switched one day after eating a fortune cookie at a Chinese restaurant.

(With inputs from the agency)