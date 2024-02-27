Interview-shy Joe Biden sits down with TV comic Seth Meyers

Biden, 81, has often been criticized for doing few media interviews or press conferences since coming to office, but he now faces an intense campaign season if he is to defeat his expected challenger Donald Trump.



Meyers, whose jokes regularly target Trump, hosts a weeknight show on NBC. Biden specially traveled to New York for the pre-recorded interview which will be aired later. Biden also attended an election campaign event in NYC during his visit.



Late-night shows remain a staple of US television, though their focus is now on creating social media clips as much as on TV viewers at home.



Biden had once again ducked the president's traditional Super Bowl TV interview earlier this month, instead making his debut on TikTok to try to target younger audiences on a platform that is officially considered a security risk by Washington.



His team also produces a stream of lighter content for social media, hoping to draw in young voters who avoid television news or news websites.



Biden has given interviews to YouTube stars and podcasters while president, as well as making occasional appearances on friendly TV shows.