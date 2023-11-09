LIVE TV
Internet slams Indian college for mocking Deepika Padukone over her past relationships

New DelhiEdited By: Shomini SenUpdated: Nov 09, 2023, 03:05 PM IST

Photograph:(Twitter)

Ever since Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh opened up about their love life on Koffee With Karan, the couple's relationship and especially Deepika's dating history has been scrutinized to no end.  From memes to questioning Deepika's integrity, trolls have been quite active in dissecting the couple's relationship. The latest incident, however, has hit a new low. 

A video from a college fest features a number of students performing a skit at a fashion show where they are reportedly seen depicting Deepika Padukone and mocking her alleged past relationships with Nihar Pandya, Ranbir Kapoor, MS Dhoni, Upen Patel and Yuvraj Singh. The video was reportedly shot during an event that took place during the college festival of Benaras Hindu University. 

The video was shared on social media and went viral in no time but most came down heavily on the college and those who had considered it funny. 

One user wrote, “This is so disgusting..how is even allowed in BHU.. memes are ok but this is character assassination of Deepika Padukone..”

“Absolutely disgusting! Sic These low life humans should not be allowed around woman," wrote another user while a third one wrote, “Absolutely horrible, the person behind this concept should get sued by Deepika”.

During her appearance on Koffee With Karan, Deepika opened up about her initial days of dating Ranveer. She recalled that she was seeing other people but mentally felt committed to Ranveer Singh. The couple married in 2018 at Lake Como, Italy. 

author

Shomini Sen

Shomini has written on entertainment and lifestyle for the most part of her career. While writing on cinema remains her first love, her other interest lies in topics like gender, society and Indian literature. You can follow her on Twitter @shominisen

