Internet slams Indian college for mocking Deepika Padukone over her past relationships

Ever since Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh opened up about their love life on Koffee With Karan, the couple's relationship and especially Deepika's dating history has been scrutinized to no end. From memes to questioning Deepika's integrity, trolls have been quite active in dissecting the couple's relationship. The latest incident, however, has hit a new low.



A video from a college fest features a number of students performing a skit at a fashion show where they are reportedly seen depicting Deepika Padukone and mocking her alleged past relationships with Nihar Pandya, Ranbir Kapoor, MS Dhoni, Upen Patel and Yuvraj Singh. The video was reportedly shot during an event that took place during the college festival of Benaras Hindu University.



The video was shared on social media and went viral in no time but most came down heavily on the college and those who had considered it funny.



One user wrote, “This is so disgusting..how is even allowed in BHU.. memes are ok but this is character assassination of Deepika Padukone..”



“Absolutely disgusting! Sic These low life humans should not be allowed around woman," wrote another user while a third one wrote, “Absolutely horrible, the person behind this concept should get sued by Deepika”.

This is BHU , Varanasi Uttar Pradesh



They organised a drama to show the past of Deepika Padukone and how she dated many guys in past.



They organised a drama to show the past of Deepika Padukone and how she dated many guys in past.

This is the lowest and cheapest thing that someone can do.

It's not even about #DeepikaPadukone any more.

it's about the emptiness in ur own life. The girl who u couldn't get or the girl you think "stole it bf who was never yours"

it's about the emptiness in ur own life. The girl who u couldn't get or the girl you think "stole it bf who was never yours"

B'wood may be morally corrupt but not nearly half as much as the real society is - those that rejoice this.

Saw the video from IIT BHU where the students mocked Deepika Padukone's past relationships. Disgusting &sexist stuff.Stuff that makes you rethink whether we are moving forward as a country. The students who performed and applauded are all adults, and swines of the highest order!

During her appearance on Koffee With Karan, Deepika opened up about her initial days of dating Ranveer. She recalled that she was seeing other people but mentally felt committed to Ranveer Singh. The couple married in 2018 at Lake Como, Italy.