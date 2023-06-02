Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny to release earlier in India a day earlier

After Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, Hollywood actor Harrison Ford's anticipated movie of the year Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will release a day earlier in India. The movie directed by James Mangold will hit the theatres on June 29.



The movie will be the last time when the fans will see Harrison reprising his legendary hero role. On Friday, Walt Disney Studios India shared the release date on Instagram, “#IndianaJones and the Dial of Destiny hit the screens in India a day before the worldwide release. Only in cinemas June 29 in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.'' The movie will release in the US on June 30th.



In April, the studio confirmed that this will be the last movie of the franchise, as they referred to the film as "the highly anticipated final installment of the beloved franchise," via Screen Rant.

This is what you've been waiting for India! Brace yourselves for one last adventure of history's greatest hero.



#IndianaJones and the Dial of Destiny hits the screens in India a day before worldwide release. Only in cinemas June 29 in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. pic.twitter.com/fOOkY1MXMr — Walt Disney Studios India (@DisneyStudiosIN) June 2, 2023

The Lucasfilm classic movie franchise began in 1981 with Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981, followed by The Temple of Doom (1984) and the 1989 sequel The Last Crusade, as well as 2008′s The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.



The official synopsis of the movie reads, "Harrison Ford returns as the legendary hero archaeologist in the highly anticipated fifth installment of the iconic franchise, which is directed by James Mangold. Starring along with Ford are Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Oliver Richters, Ethann Isidore and Mads Mikkelsen. Directed by James Mangold, the film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers. John Williams, who has scored each Indy adventure since the original Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981, is once again composing the score."



The movie had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May.