Indian web series 'Tabbar' makes it into Variety’s list of Best International Shows of 2021

In what could be considered an exceptional honour, Variety, the posh international entertainment magazine, has selected the Indian web series 'Tabbar' streamed on SonyLIV earlier this year, among the best international shows. It shares the honour list with such other prestigious shows of the year from the world over as Taiwan’s 'Fragrance Of The First Flower', Italy’s 'Anna', Argentina’s 'First Among Men', Jordan’s 'Al Rawabi School For Girls', and Korea’s 'Hometown Cha Cha Cha'.

Tabbar is the only Indian series in the Variety List.

Writing on Tabbar’s selection in this stunning list Variety said, “While attention in India is usually focused on the big three of Disney Plus Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, streamer SonyLIV has been consistently hitting it out of the park with shows like 'Scam 1992,' 'Maharani' and 'Gullak.' 'Tabbar,' created by Harman Wadala, is set in contemporary Punjab, the northern Indian state devastated by drug abuse among its youth. It follows two weeks in the lives of the close-knit Singh family, led by ex-cop Omkar (a career-redefining performance from Pawan Malhotra), who is now a grocer. A stray incident pitchforks the family into a maelstrom of drugs, politics and murder. Director Ajitpal Singh, whose debut feature 'Fire in the Mountains' debuted in competition at Sundance earlier this year, keeps the tension mounting.”

Ajay Rai of Jar Pictures who producer Tabbar says he is overwhelmed. “To figure in the list of Variety’s best international television shows is not a small thing. I’ve seen some of the shows on the list this year, and they are exceptional. We at Jar Pictures constantly strive to make world-class content while the characters and storytelling remain rooted in the Indian reality. I think the key to reaching out to an international audience is to portray a specific cultural truth that is applicable to anyone anywhere in the world."