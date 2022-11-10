I'm not dead: Britney Spears seemingly reacts to Millie Bobby Brown's desire of playing her in a biopic

Millie Bobby Brown has been earning a lot of praise for her performance in 'Enola Holmes 2' and will next be seen in 'Stranger Things: season 5'. Meanwhile, during her recent appearance on 'The Drew Barrymore Show,' Brown revealed that she is very much interested in playing Britney in a biopic.



During the fun chat, Spears told the famous host, "I want to play a real person, and I think for me, [it would be] Britney Spears."



Further, the 18-year-old added: "I think her story, first of all, resonates with me. Growing up in the public eye, watching her videos, and watching interviews of her when she was younger."

Taraneh Alidoost, Iranian star of Oscar-winning film 'The Salesman', poses without headscarf



''I see the scramble for words. And I don’t know her, but when I look at pictures of her, I feel like I could tell her story in the right way, and hers only."



However, it seems like Britney is not very much thrilled with Brown's confession. In an indirect response to Brown's wish, the 'Hold Me Closer' singer took to Instagram and wrote, "I hear about people wanting to do movies about my life... dude, I'm not dead!!"



In the now-edited post, Britney further slammed her parents and the conservatorship she was trapped in for years.



"I guess my family is going to lock their doors now!" Either way... I just want to say hi and share these fabulous doors! I think I posted a little too much this week...I’m embarrassed! I see... oh well!"Have a good day."

James Corden plays chef in next show, says ‘Jamie Oliver’ not the inspiration



Meanwhile, Brown's recent film 'Enola Holmes 2' has been garnering rave reviews from the audience and critics alike.



Harry Bradbeer's film, starring Henry Cavill, brings back Brown's titular heroine and the feisty younger sibling of Sherlock Holmes. The mystery film was deemed enjoyable by WION's film critic, Kshitij Mohan Rawat.



Brown essays Enola with unrelenting sass and energy. She is, once again, an absolute delight to watch. Her asides from the camera could have seemed forced, but her twinkling eyes and expressive face sell them. This time, Henry Cavill's Sherlock Holmes gets a lot more screen time and character development. The dynamic between the two is also given more depth, with both feeling tired of being on their own. The original had a Sherlock we had never seen before: gentle, sensitive, and even caring. Yes, he was indeed a far cry from the cool, machine-like detective in Arthur Conan Doyle's stories, but who cares? The sequel reveals who Sherlock is beneath that calm exterior. Read the full review here.