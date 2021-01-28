'I was crying': Cardi B praises Priyanka Chopra's 'The White Tiger'

Netflix recent release, 'The White Tiger' is garnering rave reviews from around the globe. Recently rapper Cardi B also watched Priyanka Chopra starrer and she couldn't stop raving about the Ramin Bahrani directorial. Read our review here



Cardi took to her Twitter handle and wrote, '' 'The White Tiger' is such a great movie. I was crying and angry watching it." Priyanka was quick to thank her for her compliment, “Same @iamcardib! Thank you, so happy you enjoyed it.”

White tiger is such a great movie. I was crying and angry watching it . — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 27, 2021 ×

Yes ,You was so sweet and adorable 😍 You was amazing . https://t.co/i6TeTKK3Jg — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 28, 2021 ×

To which, Cardi added, "Yes You was so sweet and adorable. You were amazing ." An excited Priyanka replied, "kisses always mama! You the best."



Cardi is not the first Hollywood star to have praised the movie. Before her, actor Kerry Washington, and actress Mindy Kaling applauded the movie as well.



"WHITE. TIGER. WHITE. TIGER. WHITE. TIGER. WHITE F*%#€¥# TIGER. Must see. Thank you and God bless you #AdarshGourav @priyankachopra @ava," Kerry wrote in a tweet.



Actress Mindy Kaling said, "Loved it! Such a great story and beautifully written.''



Priyanka, Rajkummar Rao, and Adarsh Gourav who played the lead in the movie have received honourable mentions in the Gold List selections for their powerful performances.



The movie is based on Arvind Adiga's bestseller by the same name. The movie is directed by Iranian-American filmmaker Ramin Bahrani and Priyanka also serves as one of the co-producers of the film.