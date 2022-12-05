"I might not be here..." British TV star Vanessa Feltz's daughter talks about how dangerous flu can get

On itv's This Morning programme, Vanessa Feltz's daughter Allegra shared about her experience with the flu and the vaccine she believes saved her life as hospitalised cases increased by 40 per cent in a week. The mum of two said she did not think she has ever been so ill. "I had been vaccinated and it hit me very very hard, I felt like I was going to die." She continued saying that when "you get the flu and it hits you, it's not like anything else." "I had a very bad Covid and this was much much worse. The consultant said she was "so so so desperately ill with the vaccine that if I hadn't had the vaccine I suppose I might not be here," she added.

Vanessa Jane Feltz is a well-known English broadcaster and television personality. She has been featured in many TV programmes, which includes Strictly Come Dancing, Celebrity Big Brother, The Wright Stuff, The Big Breakfast, Vanessa, and The Vanessa Show. Vanessa Feltz after her 36-year-old daughter Allegra was hospitalised with flu, urged people to get vaccinated. She advised the people to get their vaccination saying it may “save your life”.

The television personality initially shared information about Allegra's failing health on Instagram where she said that Allegra had been "very unwell" and on a drip since November 17. “It’s influenza, it’s the flu bug that all the doctors warned us was probably coming this winter and she’s got a particularly virulent, horrible, horrible case of it – and guess what, she has been vaccinated,” she said.

Later, on Tuesday, the 60-year-old Vanessa Feltz shared an update on her daughter’s health. She spoke about Allegra's health on ITV’s This Morning where she described how Allegra became ill. Feltz stressed that her daughter was being sick a lot, leading them to think it was corona virus.