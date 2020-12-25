Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan to star in hindi remake of 'Vikram Vedha'

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan are all set to feature in the Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil superhit film 'Vikram Vedha'.



The original film had R. Madhavan in the lead role, playing righteous police officer Vikram while Vijay Sethupathi played the gangster Vedha. In the Hindi remake, Hrithik will play the gangster while Saif will be essaying the role of the cop.



The film draws from the ancient lore of Vikram-Betaal, where a wily gangster manages to escape every time a determined cop nabs him, by narrating a new story drawn from his own life.



Announcing the Bollywood remake, trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted, "#VikramVedha Hindi casting.. @iHrithik to do @VijaySethuOffl role.. #SaifAliKhan to do @ActorMadhavan role..Fantastic casting."









Earlier Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan was expected to play the character of Vedha. However, as per reports, Aamir recently backed out of the project, and Hrithik was roped in.



The film will be directed by Pushkar-Gayathri, who also helmed the Tamil original. The remake is backed by Neeraj Panday, and isexpected to go on floors soon.



