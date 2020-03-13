Hotstar removes Disney+ content, a day after 'beta version testing'

If you happened to watch some Disney content on Hotstar in India then you were a lucky one. Disney+ Hotstar has now removed it’s Disney content from the website calling it a test run.

"A limited release of the beta version of the Disney+ Hotstar app is currently being tested with a small number of consumers, in preparation for the full-fledged app launch on 29th March", clarified a Hotstar spokesperson.

Disney+ Hotstar, the rebranded Hotstar application in India is scheduled to premiere in India on March 29 but some Disney original content made its way to the application yesterday, much to the surprise of app users.

Users were confused yesterday when an update of the app changed the logo and they had access to the wide catalogue of Disney titles.

Along with the content, Hotstar’s rebranded logo has also vanished and it’s back to its original colour.