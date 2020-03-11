Hotstar is now Disney+Hotstar, ahead of launch of streaming platform in India on March 29

If you open your Hotstar app now, you will surprised with what it’s called -- Disney+ Hotstar. Yes, that’s their official name now.

Even though Disney bought Hotstar a while back and announced its own streaming channel Disney+ last year, it’s entering India as a merged property. The Disney+ platform will launch in India on March 29, at the start of 2020 Indian Premier League season. The new branding is now available on both Android and iOS.

Disney+'s blue colour theme has replaced Hotstar's green one, with both “Hotstar Premium” and ‘Hotstar VIP’ also remodelling their icons — just the letters ‘P’ and ‘V’ instead of the old crown and star, respectively — and dropping Hotstar.

With the new branding, the streaming platform will now give its users access to all things owned by the Disney network. This includes movies such as ‘Captain America: Civil War’, ‘Doctor Strange’, ‘Cars 3’, ‘Atlantis: The Lost Empire’, and ‘A Bug's Life’. There will also be a plethora of TV shows like ‘Gravity Falls’, ‘Timon & Pumbaa’, ‘Disney The Lion Guard’, ‘Mickey Mouse’ (Shorts), ‘Doc McStuffins’, ‘Tangled: The Series’ and others.

All the content will be available in four languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. VIP users will get access to everything, but they will need Premium for English-language.