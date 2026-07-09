/The rise of anti-romance films: Why the new wave is both satisfying and terrifying

For a generation that has grown up on a steady supplyofromantic comedies, particularly stories that end at a person findingtheir ever after and not really aware what actually happens next,thenew waveofanti-romancemovies is both satisfying and terrifying. It is essentially a shift from idealised fairytales towards more realistic, sometimes cynical, depictionsoflove.

The new wave rejects theidea that happy endings aretheonly reality, something fans of the classic romcoms find hard to digest. The films aim to delvedeep intothe different realitiesofmodern-day relationships. Whiletheearlierfilmsended atthebeginningoflove stories,theanti-romancereleases explore therealitiesofwhat happens aftertheromance takesoff. Even though such films are gaining traction as a separate genre only now, cinema has been packaginganti-romcom stories for years.

Choosing Self-Discovery Over 'The One'

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Much beforethesuccessof Sentimental Value, filmmaker Joachim Trier hadoffered fans another gem -TheWorst Person InTheWorld.Thefilm chronicles four yearsofJulie's life, ably played by Renate Reinsve. What starts as Julie's journey navigatingthe challenges of her love life and her struggles to find a suitable professional path, the film goes much deeper as it progresses. It rejectsthe narrative that true love completes a person, which has been a staple of most classic romcoms of the past. It also serves as a reminder why one should invest in themselves rather than fixating on finding 'the one'.

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Ripping Apart the 'Cinderella' Fantasy

Another film that set up classic romantic tropes only to shatter them is Anora. In the 2024 release, a young sex worker from Brooklyn gets her chance at a Cinderella story when she marries the son of an oligarch. But what happens after the news reaches the boy's family in Russia? Well, her love story is threatened as his parents have an entirely different plan. The Oscar-winning film changes the idea of a timeless romance between a sex worker and a rich person (seen frequently in films like Pretty Woman in the past), Anora rips the fantasy of true love saving a person. Instead, the film starring Mikey Madison and Mark Eydelshteyn draws attention to the transactional nature of class disparities.

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Another film that takes a different route from the regular 'meet-cutes' trajectory is Together Together. Romance isn't on the cards and that's what makes the premise of the Ed Helms and Patti Harrison-starrer unexpected. The story is built around Matt and Anna, who meet for a very specific purpose - surrogacy. And as a result, the 2021 release prioritises platonic love and focusses on self-discovery. It also shatters the age-old notion that co-dependent relationships are the only the peak of romance.

Unlike many movies that take lies as the ultimate climax, Kristoffer Borgli's recent film, The Drama, places a shocking confession at the heart of its story. With a moral anchor in place, the Zendaya and Robert Pattinson-starrer challenges the notion that love conquers all. In fact, it takes all the hopeful tropes of a wedding planning and replaces them with moral complexity, extreme confusion and awkwardness. While for most people, rom-coms ride high on aspirational fantasy, this one plays out as a dark and anxiety-inducing black comedy.

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Unmasking Toxic Obsession and Red Flags

Curry Barker's box-office blockbuster Obsession is also in a way an anti-romance offering. Even though it's primarily a supernatural horror film, it does explore the toxic consequences of entitlement and possessiveness. It transforms a 'happily ever after' fantasy into a nightmare, quite literally. Stalking, owning and controlling - the tropes that have often defined onscreen love in the past are shown here for what they are. And it's not just for one partner. The male protagonist is also being viewed as a red flag disguised as a green flag. Even though he appears to be a nice guy, many have pointed out that it is his obsessive choice to magically manipulate the girl he likes that drives the story ahead.