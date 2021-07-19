Zac Efron celebrates his first Daytime Emmy awards win

Zac Efron finally bagged his first-ever Emmy trophy.



On July 18, the 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards announced the winners in the fiction and lifestyle fields, and Effron was among the winner's list. Zac took the award for Outstanding Daytime Program Host.



He was honoured with the Best host trophy for his Netflix series 'Down to Earth with Zac Efron'. This also marks his first-ever Emmy nomination.

After the win, Efron shared a sweet reaction on his Twitter to celebrate the big win. By sharing his gratitude, he wrote, "Wow! Never expected this and so grateful," Efron wrote. "A HUGE thank you to @DaytimeEmmys @netflix and our small but powerful crew, #downtoearth who made this show what it is."



"Most of all, thank all of you for watching and enjoying D2E. This is for you. ❤️" Efron added.

Wow! Never expected this and so grateful. A HUGE thank you to @DaytimeEmmys @netflix and our small but powerful crew, #downtoearth who made this show what it is. And most of all, thank all of you for watching and enjoying D2E. This is for you. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PFeMFecSlu — Zac Efron (@ZacEfron) July 19, 2021 ×

Curruntly, he is busy filming the upcoming second season of the same series, which is expected to premiere in 2022.



The documentary revolves around Efron and his travels around the world to France, Puerto Rico, London, and other places and mainly focuses on themes of travel, life experience, nature, green energy and sustainable living practices



The ceremony featured nominees both in-person and shown through video conferencing though Zac was not present either live or on video.