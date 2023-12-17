When Jamie Dornan kissed a horse and ended up with swollen lips
Jamie Dornan had a very wild day on the set of his 2012 historical drama New Worlds when he dared to kiss a horse and ended up ruining the entire filming day. The Fifty Shades of Grey actor shared a funny story during his recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show.
Jamie, who is highly allergic to the animal, recalled how his “lips blew up” after kissing a horse on the set.
“I really liked the horse I had. And I thought, it was the final day. I’m like, ‘You know what? I love this horse.’ So I kissed it on the lips,” he recalled. “I went, ‘You know what, we’re nearly over. I have half a day left.’ The horse was wrapped. So I gave it a kiss.”
The next moment, Dornan's lips were all swelled up, "And then my lips absolutely blew up," he shared before adding, "And we couldn't shoot the rest of the day."
The actor first got into trouble during the shoot of his first film, Marie Antoinette.
Recalling the regrettable encounter, the actor explained, "I like them as a species, I just can't get close.''
"My character [Count Axel Fersen] pretty much has to spend the whole movie on a horse," he recounted. "And I forgot I hadn't been around horses for a long time."
For the training, Dornan had to go under two weeks of riding training. "So I'm trotting around this place … and in the back, one of the runner's faces just looked [shocked]," he said. "I was itchy, and my whole face had become a giant hive."
He continued, "I had to get EpiPens. Then they almost couldn't insure me to do the movie."
Despite this, the actor chose to work with the horses and ended up with swollen lips.
On the work front, Dornan was last seen in the Netflix movie Heart of Stone, starring Gal Gadot and Alia Bhatt.