When Jamie Dornan kissed a horse and ended up with swollen lips

Jamie Dornan had a very wild day on the set of his 2012 historical drama New Worlds when he dared to kiss a horse and ended up ruining the entire filming day. The Fifty Shades of Grey actor shared a funny story during his recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show.

Jamie, who is highly allergic to the animal, recalled how his “lips blew up” after kissing a horse on the set.



“I really liked the horse I had. And I thought, it was the final day. I’m like, ‘You know what? I love this horse.’ So I kissed it on the lips,” he recalled. “I went, ‘You know what, we’re nearly over. I have half a day left.’ The horse was wrapped. So I gave it a kiss.”

The next moment, Dornan's lips were all swelled up, "And then my lips absolutely blew up," he shared before adding, "And we couldn't shoot the rest of the day."



The actor first got into trouble during the shoot of his first film, Marie Antoinette.



Recalling the regrettable encounter, the actor explained, "I like them as a species, I just can't get close.''



"My character [Count Axel Fersen] pretty much has to spend the whole movie on a horse," he recounted. "And I forgot I hadn't been around horses for a long time."