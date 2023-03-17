'What's Love Got To Do With It?' review: Shekhar Kapur's take on love warms your heart

Cinema, at large, has evidently moved away from feel-good rom-com. Sure, there are a few made and strategically released during Valentine's Day each year, but the number has lessened. I have always craved a good, wholesome love story on the big screen and Shekhar Kapur's new film What's Love got to do with it? is just the perfect film for a hungry soul. It envelops you with its earnest story, it makes you love and laugh with the characters and puts things in perspective. Comprising of a multi-cultural cast and set in a multi-cultural Britain, What's Love Got To Do With It? puts a smile on your face from the first frame itself.



The Khans, originally from Pakistan, have been settled in Britain for many years and have opened up to British cultures in many ways. They even open up their home to British neighbours for all important family events. Yet cross-cultural relationships and marriages are shunned.



The elder son of the family Kazim aka Kaz (Shazad Latif), a doctor, has been raised as a Britisher but knows he can't ever cross the line and marry out of his community. He smokes and drinks on the sly and is best friends with next-door neighbour, documentary filmmaker Zoe (Lily James).



He agrees to go in for an arranged marriage- or as he explains to Zoe- assisted marriage to keep his parents happy. While Zoe is alarmed by the idea, she eventually decides to make his journey of finding a suitable match and settling down as her new subject for a film.



Kaz's parents Aisha (Shabana Azmi) and Zahid (Jeff Mirza), who have themselves had an arranged marriage, find a suitable match for him- a 22-year law student from Lahore called Maymouna (Sajal Aly). Kaz and Maymouna agree to marry almost instantly- within a few meets over skype and facetime- a fact that Zoe takes time to digest. She herself has a bad streak when it comes to finding a perfect partner. Mostly relying on one-night stands and quick dates, Zoe's love life is far from ideal- much to the dismay of her mother Cath (Emma Thompson), who is Aisha's best friend.



As Kaz announces his engagement, Zoe and Cath travel to Pakistan with the Khan family for the wedding. But Zoe keeps questioning Kaz's decision of hastening the process only to be told that he cannot go against his family and that love will find its way into the marriage.



Written by Jemima Khan, the former wife of Imran Khan, the film beautifully depicts the cultural differences of two distinct communities. It also gives a realistic view of the Pakistani youth, who want to keep a balance between tradition and modernity. They may want to smoke a 'J' at the mehendi but only after following rituals and post the exit of the elders from the party. The city of Lahore to strikes a balance- between popular upbeat Bollywood numbers and traditional, mystical kawalis (Rahat Fateh Ali Khan in a cameo) in night bazaars- the city is able to break a few myths about it for both Kaz and the viewers.



Ably written, Kapur film never goes overboard harping about the importance of love. It is the primary emotion of the narrative for sure, but it never feels forced or dramatic- much like the narrative which is free-flowing and simple. The story also never takes sides or completely dismisses the arranged marriage set-up which is a widely common practice in every other household in South-Asian countries.



The actors are well-cast. Shabana Azmi delivers a credible performance like always. Emma Thompson is a scene stealer with her witty, goofball act. Sajal Aly delivers a restraint performance and looks breathtaking. The leads- Lily James and Shazad Latif also deliver credible, earnest performances as two individuals who have for long hidden their true feelings and instead focussed on what's right.



What's Love Got To Do With It? takes a bit of time to establish the plot but you find yourself eventually warming up to its simple and heartwarming story. It's a no-frills, slightly predictable but effective take on an emotion that is commonly talked about- love and presents a very realistic picture of how, ultimately, it is all that one needs.