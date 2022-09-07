'Wendell & Wild' trailer: Dark fantasy animated film reunites Key and Peele. Watch

A trailer for 'Wendell & Wild' is here. The stop-motion animated film is directed by Henry Selick, the man behind such stop-motion gems as 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' and 'Coraline'. The film reunites the popular comedy duo Jordan Key and Keegan-Michael Key, best known for their Key & Peele Comedy Central sketch series. They play the role of titular 'personal demons', the brothers played by Key and Peele, respectively. The story follows a troubled teen called Kat (Lyric Ross) who is haunted by her past and has to confront her personal demons so that she can start a new life in her hometown.

The trailer promises a visually arresting film with strong echoes of 'Coraline'. The film also looks pretty unsettling and scary in true Selick fashion. The director has a knack for crafting inventive frights that border the edges of hilarious and downright spine-chilling. And this appears true for 'Wendell & Wild' as well. You can see the trailer for yourself above.

The official synopsis of 'Wendell & Wild' reads, "From the delightfully wicked minds of Henry Selick (director of The Nightmare Before Christmas and Coraline) and Jordan Peele (Nope, Us, Get Out) comes the story of Kat (Lyric Ross), a troubled teen haunted by her past, who must confront her personal demons, Wendell & Wild (played by Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele) to start a new life in her old hometown. Wendell & Wild also stars Angela Bassett, James Hong, and Ving Rhames."

'Wendell & Wild' will release on October 28, 2022 on Netflix.