Wait, what? Ed Sheeran wants to build a 'burial zone' at his Suffolk home

Ed Sheeran is planning to build a burial chamber in his home in Suffolk, eastern England.



The 30-year-old pop star wants to build a burial zone beneath the floor of the new boat-shaped church.



An application that has been submitted on December 24 requests a small crypt in the building. It was submitted to the local planning authority by Sheeran's architects and shows the drawings of a “burial zone,” which would lie beneath a chapel on the grounds of his home in Suffolk.

The 'Perfect' singer gained approval to build a chapel in 2019 on his Suffolk estate, which is worth an estimated £3.7 million, and he's spending around £3million on extensive renovations - including a pub, treehouse, underground music room.



A spokesman for East Suffolk Council said: "The application is currently being considered and a decision will be made in due course."



The original application stated it would be a private place of retreat for contemplation and prayer, for the celebration of key life and family milestones, family and social gatherings, marriages, christenings and amung others.

In the past, Sheeran has also sparked controversy with his Suffolk estate, which is nicknamed 'Sheeranville' over his disputes with neighbours.