Vin Diesel 'categorically denies' sexual assault allegations made by former assistant

Fast and Furious star Vin Diesel has 'categorically' denied allegations of sexually assaulting his former assistant. On Thursday, news of Asta Jonasson filing a lawsuit against the actor came to light. Jonasson had worked briefly with Diesel while he was filming the fifth Fast and Furious film back in 2010. Hours after the lawsuit was filed, Diesel's attorney denied the allegations against the actor in a statement and said, " Let me be very clear Vin Diesel categorically denies this claim in its entirety. This is the first he has ever heard about this more than 13-year-old claim made by a purportedly nine-day employee. There is clear evidence which completely refutes these outlandish allegations."

Action star Vin Diesel accused of sexual assault by former assistant



What does the lawsuit against Vin Diesel state?



According to legal documents, Diesel – who also appears in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise as Groot – is accused of “grabbing Ms Jonasson’s wrists, one with each of his hands, and pulling her onto” a bed in his hotel suite in Atlanta, Georgia. He is also accused of groping Jonasson’s breasts and kissing her chest, ignoring her pleas for him to stop.



The documents, which were obtained by Vanity Fair, claim that Jonasson was asked to wait for the actor, while he entertained nightclub hostesses he had invited back. The alleged assault is said to have occurred after the women left.



The lawsuit also claimed that shortly after the alleged incident, Diesel’s sister and president of his entertainment company One Race, Samantha Vincent, called Jonasson to terminate her employment.



“It was clear to her that she was being fired because she was no longer useful – Vin Diesel had used her to fulfill his sexual desires and she had resisted his sexual assaults,” the lawsuit says.



Jonasson has also sued the actor for intentional infliction of emotional distress, wrongful termination, hostile work environment, and retaliation, among other things.



The suit says that Jonasson remained silent for so many year as she had signed a nondisclosure agreement when she was hired by One Race.