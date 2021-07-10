Victoria Justice, Joel McHale to star in comedy movie ‘California King’

Hollywood stars Joel McHale and Victoria Justice have been signed to play primary characters in the upcoming comedy movie ‘California King’. According to an entertainment and lifestyle website, the film’s story is an amalgamation of strong friendships, mattresses and a kidnapping plan that goes horribly wrong.



‘California King’, which marks the feature directorial and writing debut of Eli Stern—who has won several accolades for his short films ‘Whiskey Sour’ and ‘Shanghai Sour’—also stars Travis Bennett and Jimmy Tatro in pivotal roles.



The film is going to be produced by Jonathan Glickman and Dan Kagan of Glickmania and Vanishing Angle's Matt Miller.



Joel McHale was last seen in ‘Happily’ while Vitoria Justice was last seen in ‘Trust’. Both the films released in March of 2021.

