Venice Film Festival: Critics' Week to start with Cambodian sci-fi film ‘Karmalink’

The Critics’ Weak at Venice Film Festival—which will commence on September 1 and go on till September 11—will have a Cambodian sci-fi, Karmalink’, as its opening film. This competition is a sidebar event to Venice Film Festival 2021 and will run subsequently with the main film extravaganza.



Directed by debutant Jake Wachtel, ‘Karmalink’ is set in near-future Phnom Penh and revolves around reincarnation, artificial consciousness, displacement of poor communities and augmented reality, among other themes.



The story chronicles the life of a teenage boy who teams up with a girl from around town to unlock the mysteries of his past life.



Karmalink is produced by Valerie Steinberg, and the screenplay was penned by Jake Wachtel and Christopher Seán Larsen. The co-producers for this film are Cambodian director-producer Sok Visal of 802 Films, as well as Christopher Rompré of LittleBIG Films.

