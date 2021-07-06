'True Detective' actor Stephen Dorff thinks 'Black Widow' is garbage, and is embarrassed for Scarlett Johansson

Actor Stephen Dorff of 'True Detective' Season 3 and Sofia Coppola's film 'Somewhere' fame is not happy with the recently released Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), 'Black Widow'. He told a leading global daily that the Scarlett Johansson-led film is a 'bad video game' and that he would like to make good movies.



"I still hunt out the good s**t because I don’t want to be in Black Widow. It looks like garbage to me. It looks like a bad video game. I’m embarrassed for those people. I’m embarrassed for Scarlett! I’m sure she got paid five, seven million bucks, but I’m embarrassed for her. I don’t want to be in those movies. I’ll find that kid director that’s gonna be the next Kubrick and I’ll act for him instead,” the actor was quoted as saying.



However, contrary to Dorff's reaction to the movie, 'Black Widow' has been garnering rave reviews from fans. With 82 per cent rating on American review-aggregation page Rotten Tomatoes, 'Black Widow' has been appreciated for its content by film critics as well. "It shouldn’t really have taken 11 years for the Widow to get her own standalone adventure. But thanks to some zesty new character dynamics and smart twists, Marvel have finally done her right," reads one review. Another global reviewer sums it up by saying, "... it has a gritty, deliberate, zap-free tone that is strikingly — and intentionally — earthbound for a superhero fantasy."



'Black Widow' also stars Florence Pugh, David Harbour and Rachel Weisz in crucial roles. The film is tentatively slated to release in India on July 7 on OTT platform Disney + Hotstar.