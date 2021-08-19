Troy Kotsur, Nyle DiMarco to feature in all-deaf sports drama 'Flash Before the Bang'

'CODA' star Troy Kotsur has been finalised for the upcoming sports drama 'Flash Before the Bang'. He will be joined by Nyle DiMarco and Deanne Bray, according to reports.



It focusses on the true story of an all-deaf high school track and field team from the Oregon School for the Deaf, which manages to overcome discrimination and emerges victorious against the larger Oregon public schools, becoming the Oregon State Track and Field Champions in 1986.



According to reports, Kotsur will play the lead role of Coach Farrior, while DiMarco takes on the role of assistant coach, and Bray will be seen as Mrs. Warner, mother of Jake, the student-athlete who plays the protagonist in this film.



However, casting is still underway for the film’s young actors. The production work is most likely to start in spring.

Jevon Whetter, whose life this movie is based on, will be directing the project, which will also feature deaf creatives both in front of as well as behind the camera.