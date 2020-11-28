'Top Gun: Maverick' is all about real sweat, no special-effects, says Miles Teller

Actor Miles Teller insists no special effects-ridden scenes were used to film the action sequences of the Tom Cruise-starrer Top Gun: Maverick.



He stars in the sequel to 1986 hit Top Gun as Bradley `Rooster` Bradshaw, the son of Nick `Goose` Bradshaw who was portrayed by actor Anthony Edwards. In the first film, Goose had died.



"There is no green screen in a `Top Gun` movie. Every shot, every stunt, was the result of the work, the real sweat, that we all put into it. The production was over the course of a full year, which was definitely the longest shoot I have ever been part of," said Teller, reports femalefirst.co.uk.



"Playing Goose`s kid and getting to continue that storyline that was established in such a powerful way all those years ago, there is a lot of history there," added Teller.



"I think when audiences realise the character I play is that tiny kid they saw in the original, it is going to hit. I was able to see it a couple of weeks ago. The movie just blew me away, and my wife said, `That might be the best film I have ever seen.` She was crying multiple times," he said.



Cruise returns as flight instructor Pete `Maverick` Mitchell in the upcoming film.





