Top 5 Hollywood News today: 'Spider-Man 3' title leak, Jeffree Star address link-up rumours with Kanye

From details of 'Spider-Man 3' getting leaked online along with other Marvel films and series to Jeffree Star deny any romantic involvement with Kanye West amid rumours of his rapper's split with wife Kim Kardashian, here's everything that created a buzz in Hollywood corridors today.



'Spider-Man 3' plot & title leaked online! Find out what to expect from upcoming Marvel films



With great anticipation comes the greater risk of online spoilers, and something similar has happened with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Read more.



Kylie Jenner shockingly unfollows everyone on Instagram, leaving only 28 people



Something is definitely up with the Kardashian-Jenner clan as after reports of Kim Kardashian-Kanye West divorce surfaced on the internet, major activity was spotted on sister Kylie Jenner’s Instagram account. Read more



Jeffree Star denies being romantically involved with Kanye West amid rapper's split with Kim Kardashian

Debunking all the buzzing rumour-mills around, Jeffree Star took to his YouTube and released a clip titled Addressing The Kanye Situation, denying any romantic entanglement with the rapper. Read more.



George Clooney on US Capitol violence: This puts Donald Trump into dustbin of history

Joining the long list of celebrities who slammed the violence that took place at the US Capitol after Joe Biden won the US elections, Hollywood star George Clooney said “it's devastating to watch the people's house being desecrated in that way." Read more.



Was 'afraid' to talk about race before working on Pixar's 'Soul', admits co-director Pete Docter



In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he admitted that the story of Joe Gardener, the film's Black protagonist, wasn't a comfortable one for him. Read more.



