Top 5 Hollywood news today: Ellen DeGeneres show to end, Gal Gadot slammed on Twitter

Ellen DeGeneres announced the end of her long running TV show. The show is scheduled to end in 2022. Meanwhile Gal Gadot was called 'propaganda tool for Israel' for her tweet on Israel and Palestine clashes. Here are the top five headlines that made a buzz in the Hollywood corridors today.

Ellen DeGeneres to end TV show after 19 years, says she needs 'break from talking'

It is going to be the end of an era. Popular chat show host Ellen DeGeneres is ending her daytime show in 2022. DeGeneres says that after hosting one of America's most popular chat shows for 19 years it was time to do something different. Read more



Gal Gadot called 'propaganda tool for Israel' as she tweets for unity amid ongoing conflict with Palestine

Hollywood star Gal Gadot's call for unity in her latest tweet amid rising tension between Israel and Palestine has not gone down well with many on Twitter. Read more



Demi Lovato will investigate UFOs in upcoming docuseries

American singer-actor Demi Lovato is set to star in a four-part limited unscripted series on Peacock, where she will investigate UFO reports. Read more



Tina Turner, Jay-Z, Go-Go's selected for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Singer Tina Turner, rapper Jay-Z and 1980s female pop group The Go-Go`s were among the newest performers selected for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the organization announced on Wednesday. Read more



Janelle Monae joins the star cast of 'Knives Out' sequel

Much like the first part, the casting of 'Knives Out 2' is turning out to be a star-studded one. American singer-actor Janelle Monae is the latest star to have joined the cast of the film which is being helmed by Rian Johnson. Read more