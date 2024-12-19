New Delhi

This is the season to be jolly and actor Tom Holland has just revealed his Christmas plans. The actor and his girlfriend, actress Zendaya will be spending Christmas together this year in America.

The couple is usually tight-lipped about their relationship but Holland made the exception during an appearance on the Dish Podcast with Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett.

Tom, Zendaya’s Christmas plans

Speaking on the podcast, Tom revealed that he and Zendaya will be spending Christmas together in the US with her family. He did, however, add that where they will spend the special day is a ‘secret’.

Advertisment

What’s more, the Spider-Man actor recollected how his last Christmas in America was a negative experience due to Covid-19. He said, “The first time I spent Christmas away from home was in America, and unfortunately, not by choice. I made two movies back-to-back through Covid. Did two press tours through Covid and did not get Covid once, the entire time. And after the Spider-Man 3 premiere was the last day of work I had, I was supposed to fly home the next day for Christmas, and I got Covid. So, I spent like two weeks in essentially the guest bedroom and just was by myself. It was a pretty rough Christmas, to be fair. This year will be great. This will be great.”

Tom also revealed that he is looking forward to spending Christmas with Zendaya and both their families in 2025.

Tom Holland's Spider-Man 4 is set to release in July 2026

Advertisment

“I think what we'd like to start doing is rather than like, spending it with each family each year is to bring the families together. That's what I think we want to do next time. This time, 'cause we're both actors, we're terrible at organising things. So it hasn't happened yet. The thought's there. The idea has been planted,” he said.

Tom and Zendaya's relationship

Tom is from the United Kingdom, while Zendaya is from the US. The two have been in a relationship for a while now, though the duo is reluctant to discuss it openly. They first publicly acknowledged their relationship in 2021. Tom will soon star in Spider-Man 4 and Avengers: Doomsday, apart from a film helmed by Christopher Nolan which also co-stars Zendaya.