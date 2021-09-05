Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun' sequel rare script copy stolen from actor's cars: Report

Tom Cruise’s upcoming movie 'Top Gun: Maverick' rare script copy was stolen recently.



Cruise’s car had one of the world’s only copies of the new 'Top Gun' sequel inside it when the car got stolen last month in Birmingham while he was shooting for 'Mission: Impossible'. Along with the script, there was also thousands of pounds worth of Cruise’s luggage.



As per The Sun, the car belonging to the actor’s bodyguard--a BMW--was stolen last week but was found later.

Tom Cruise unveils 'most dangerous stunt' in 'Mission: Impossible 7'



A source told The Sun, ‘'That film’s been blighted by challenges but everyone involved is excited by how it’s come together. Finally, the end’s insight.



''So, after all the hard work, the thought of it being leaked after Covid delays forced the release back to next year is devastating.''



''The only copies outside the studio vaults have now been assigned their own security when they are transported. There’s too much riding on this not to do so.''



Video footage obtained by the Sun showed the vehicle being dumped in the morning, behind a row of takeaways.



Meanwhile, Paramount Pictures has postponed the release of the Cruise two most awaited films until 2022. Now, 'Top Gun: Maverick' will release in May 2022 and 'Mission: Impossible 7' will hit theatres in September 2022.



The 'Top Gun' sequel, which has been delayed multiple times during the pandemic, had been set to debut in theaters on November 19, just ahead of Thanksgiving, to kick off the holiday moviegoing season.

