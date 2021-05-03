Timothee Chalamet reportedly to co-host the Met Gala

Met Gala is coming back this year after skipping last year due to the covid-19 pandemic, and here are some updates about the big event.



As per the reports, Timothee Chalamet is heading to the Met Gala as the host. The 25-year-old Oscar-nominated actor will reportedly be co-hosting the 2021 show in September. This would be Timothee‘s Met Gala debut.



Sources previously told Page Six that superstar poet Amanda Gorman and CFDA Chairman Tom Ford will also host the year’s event. However, no official announcement has been made yet.

Back in early April, the Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, alongside Anna Wintour, Costume Institute booster and Condé Nast chief content officer, announced that there will be two Met Galas to celebrate American fashion.



The outlet also reported that Vogue`s gala, also known as the `Fashion Oscars,` would be returning in person this year with an American theme -- ‘In America: A Lexicon of Fashion’ on September 18 followed by a larger event on May 2, 2022.