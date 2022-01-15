Tiffany Haddish arrested for driving under the influence, allegedly fell asleep at wheel

Tiffany Haddish was arrested on Friday, January 14, in Georgia and was charged with driving under the influence.



The actor was arrested in Georgia at about 4 AM for a suspected DUI and improper stopping on a roadway, according to TMZ.



Officers recieved a complaint around 2:30 a.m. of a driver asleep at the wheel on Highway 74, according to the statement. Later, Police located the vehicle and spotted Tiffany pulling into a neighbourhood, after which she was arrested. It is believed that she had been smoking marijuana.

Although, the 42-year-old actor was released after posting a $ 1,666 bond at around 6:30 am (local time).



"Subsequent investigation led to Ms. Tiffany Haddish being arrested for Driving Under the Influence," police told PEOPLE. "She was transported to the Fayette County Jail without incident."



The comedian has experienced a difficult last few weeks with four deaths in her personal life: her grandmother, who has raised her, her pet dog, and close friends Bob Saget and Carl Craig.

In an interview with a news agency, she told that her "personal life is in shambles."



"I'm very emotional. I've been crying a lot 'cause it's— that's my heart. My dog was my heart, and the other people who passed, you know, they were my rocks. They had my back. I mean, they taught me a lot, so I lost the physical, [but] I'm sure I got them in the spiritual," said Haddish.