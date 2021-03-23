This is why John Oliver has a problem with Joe Biden calling Atlanta mass shootings 'un-American'

John Oliver has something to say on the recent mass shootings in Atlanta after US President Joe Biden called it “un-American”. In the Sunday’s episode of Last Week Tonight, John slammed Joe Biden after the president called mass shootings "vicious hate crimes against Asian Americans who've been attacked, harassed, blamed and scapegoated. It's wrong, it's un-American and it must stop."

On his show, John Oliver showed a clip of Joe Biden's remarks last week condemning the attacks as he agreed with the sentiment but added, "I am really glad that he condemned hate crimes against Asians there but to say they are un-American — I would love to visit the nation that exists in Joe Biden's head. Because it's a place where racism is [using air quotes] 'not who we are' and racist attacks against Asians are somehow 'un-American' despite the fact that, far be it for me to explain this to someone who seem like he's lived through most of American history, anti-Asian racism has long been a fact of American life."

He cited various examples, from "the treatment of Chinese railroad workers in the 1800s" to the Chinese Exclusion Act to the internment of Japanese-Americans in World War II to the 1982 murder of Chinese-American Vincent Chin by two white auto workers who blamed him for losing their jobs and used racial slurs during the attacks.

John added, "Not only are attacks against Asians very much American, so is denying that they're racist. It's so American, in fact, that the National Anthem should begin, 'Oh say can you, it's not about race?'"

The chat show host went on to criticize authorities for refusing to label the shootings a hate crime.