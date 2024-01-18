This is when Ariana Grande's new album Eternal Sunshine will release

Ariana Grande will soon drop her new album titled Eternal Sunshine. This will be her first album in almost four years and will arrive on March 8.

Ariana Grande made the date announcement on Instagram with new photos from a recent album-themed session. A couple of days ago, Ariana announced that the first single from the album is called “Yes, And?” which dropped last Friday. The song channels Paula Abdul’s 1988 clip for “Cold Hearted”. The tribute was visible, so much so that Abdul wrote on social media, “WOW! Waking up to see Ariana Grande pay homage to ‘Cold Hearted’ in her new music video ‘yes, and?’ was EVERYTHING!!! What an honor! What was your favorite part of the video? I love you, Ari!!!”