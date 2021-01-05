Tanya Roberts is alive, her rep retracts previous statement of her death 

A day after Bond actress Tanya Roberts was declared dead, her representative has now clarified that the actress is still alive and in hospital.



On Sunday night, the former Bond girl's representative had announced that she had died. Roberts had collapsed at her home on Christmas Eve and was rushed to the hospital. News of her death came in on Monday although the exact cause was not known.



However, a report on TMZ has stated that Roberts is in fact still alive and in hospital. Her rep Mike Pingel had stated that she was initially on a ventilator and was unable to recover. Now, Pingel says Roberts's longtime boyfriend Lance O'Brien received a call from the hospital on Monday morning to inform him that Roberts was alive.



In a statement earlier shared with ABC News, Pingel said, "I’m devastated. I’ve been friends with Tanya for over 20 years. ‘She was full of boundless energy and we always had the best times. She was truly an Angel and I will miss her so so much."



Roberts is best known for her roles in hit TV series 'Charlie’s Angels' and 'That 70's Show'. In 1985, Roberts shot to fame as a Bond Girl as she appeared opposite Roger Moore in 'A View To A Kill'.