Tanya Roberts, former Bond Girl and 'That 70's Show' star, dead at 65

Star of popular TV shows and former Bond girl Tanya Roberts is no more. Roberts died on Sunday after a brief hospitalization. She was 65.



According to media reports, Roberts collapsed on Christmas Eve soon after returning from a walk with her dogs. She was put on ventilator after being hospitalized but was unable to recover.



The actress did not appear to be ill in the days leading up to her collapse, and that her death is not related to COVID-19.



Bon as Victoria Leigh Blum- Roberts began her career as a model before breaking into film with the 1975 horror film 'Forced Entry'.



She was also part of several TV pilots and a number of roles in fantasy films but gained stardom after she appeared in 1985 James Bond film 'A View To a Kill' which had her playing Stacey Sutton. She starred opposite Roger Moore in the film.



She was also known for her recurring role as Midge Pinciotti on 'That '70s Show', and for her role as Julie Rogers in final season of 1980 TV series 'Charlie's Angels'.

