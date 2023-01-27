Sylvester Stallone denies proposing Pamela Anderson to be his 'No 1 girl'
Hollywood legend Sylvester Stallone has refuted claims made by Pamela Anderson that he had asked her to be his 'No.1 girl'. In a new Netflix documentary 'Pamela, a love story' Anderson has claimed that Stallone made her an offer she immediately turned down. The actor had reportedly offered a condo and a Porche to be his 'No1 girl'.
"I was like, ‘Does that mean there’s No. 2? Uh-uh,'" she laughed at said. "He goes, 'That’s the best offer you’re gonna get, honey. You’re in Hollywood now,'" she alleged.
A representative for Stallone has firmly denied Anderson's claim in a statement to Fox News. "The statement from Pamela Anderson attributed to my client is false and fabricated… Mr Stallone confirms that he never made any portion of that statement."
In the documentary, Anderson explained that she had her reasons for turning Stallone's offer down."I wanted to be in love. I didn’t want anything less than that."
Pamela Anderson claims Tim Allen had 'no bad intentions' when he flashed at her
Anderson's allegations against Stallone come days after an excerpt from the 'Baywatch' star's upcoming memoir 'Love, Pamela,' was released where the actress had detailed an uncomfortable situation involving her and actor Tim Allen. Anderson alleged in her memoir that Tim Allen had flashed at her on the set of the TV series 'Home Improvement' back in 1991.
Allen, much like Stallone, has denied Anderson's claims and the entire incident. Anderson later clarified that she was sure Allen had no bad intentions.