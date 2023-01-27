Sylvester Stallone denies proposing Pamela Anderson to be his 'No 1 girl'

Hollywood legend Sylvester Stallone has refuted claims made by Pamela Anderson that he had asked her to be his 'No.1 girl'. In a new Netflix documentary 'Pamela, a love story' Anderson has claimed that Stallone made her an offer she immediately turned down. The actor had reportedly offered a condo and a Porche to be his 'No1 girl'.



"I was like, ‘Does that mean there’s No. 2? Uh-uh,'" she laughed at said. "He goes, 'That’s the best offer you’re gonna get, honey. You’re in Hollywood now,'" she alleged.



A representative for Stallone has firmly denied Anderson's claim in a statement to Fox News. "The statement from Pamela Anderson attributed to my client is false and fabricated… Mr Stallone confirms that he never made any portion of that statement."



In the documentary, Anderson explained that she had her reasons for turning Stallone's offer down."I wanted to be in love. I didn’t want anything less than that."