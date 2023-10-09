Spike Lee feels Nolan's Oppenheimer should have shown nuclear bomb's impact on Japan

Spike Lee has praised Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer but also wished that the film had shown the impact of nuclear bombs on Japan and its people during World War II. Lee spoke candidly in a recent interview and praised Nolan's latest film which has emerged as one of the biggest-grossing films of the year. Oppenheimer was fronted by Cillian Murphy and was a three-hour-long biographical drama on American theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer. The film was released worldwide on July 21 and earned rave reviews from critics. While speaking to The Washington Post, Lee stated that his remark on the film was “not criticism”, but a comment.



“Chris Nolan with Oppenheimer, he’s a massive filmmaker. Great film… and this is not a criticism. It’s a comment. If (‘Oppenheimer’) is three hours, I would like to add some more minutes about what happened to the Japanese people.



“People got vaporized. Many years later, people are radioactive. It’s not like he didn’t have power. He tells studios what to do. I would have loved to have the end of the film maybe show what it did, dropping those two nuclear bombs on Japan,” the Oscar winner told the publication.



Spike Lee also shared he showed Christopher Nolan’s World War II epic Dunkirk in his New York University film class.



“Understand, this is all love. And I bet (Nolan) could tell me some things he would change about Do the Right Thing and Malcolm X,” he added.



Apart from Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer also starred Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr and Matt Damon in key roles.



