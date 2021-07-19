Spike Lee addresses his Cannes gaffe, says he does not regret it

Spike Lee (BlacKkKlansman) Photograph:( Reuters )
Spike Lee is not sorry about his International Film Festival gaffe.
Filmmaker Spike Lee, who the head of jury, at the recently concluded Cannes Film Festival, made a gaffe as he accidentally revealed the Palme d'Or winner on Saturday night due to an onstage mix up. A day later Lee said he was not apologetic about the goof up.
The gaffe happened on stage when the 64-year-old was prompted to reveal the first prize of the night by the award show’s host Toria Dillier. Instead, Lee began discussing the final winner – Julia Ducournau's French thriller 'Titane' – who won the festival’s highest honor, the Palme d’Or.
Later, the filmmaker admitted that he 'messed up' and said, "I’m a big sports fan. I’m like the guy at the end of the game who misses a free throw or a kick. No apologies," Lee said. "The people of ‘Titane’ said ‘forget about it Spike,’ that means a lot to me."
'Titane' won the Palme d’Or, which translates to the "golden palm" in English. It is the second film to win the festival’s top honor with a woman director in its 74-year history.