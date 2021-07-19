Spike Lee addresses his Cannes gaffe, says he does not regret it

Spike Lee is not sorry about his International Film Festival gaffe.



Filmmaker Spike Lee, who the head of jury, at the recently concluded Cannes Film Festival, made a gaffe as he accidentally revealed the Palme d'Or winner on Saturday night due to an onstage mix up. A day later Lee said he was not apologetic about the goof up.



The gaffe happened on stage when the 64-year-old was prompted to reveal the first prize of the night by the award show’s host Toria Dillier. Instead, Lee began discussing the final winner – Julia Ducournau's French thriller 'Titane' – who won the festival’s highest honor, the Palme d’Or.



Later, the filmmaker admitted that he 'messed up' and said, "I’m a big sports fan. I’m like the guy at the end of the game who misses a free throw or a kick. No apologies," Lee said. "The people of ‘Titane’ said ‘forget about it Spike,’ that means a lot to me."



'Titane' won the Palme d’Or, which translates to the "golden palm" in English. It is the second film to win the festival’s top honor with a woman director in its 74-year history.