Sofia Vergara opens up about her divorce from Joe Manganiello: He wanted to have kids, I didn't

Modern Family star Sofia Vergara has opened up about the reason that led to her separation from her husband, actor Joe Manganiello. In a new interview with El Pais, Sofia has revealed that the couple parted ways due to their different opinions on having children. Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello announced their divorce in July 2023, seven years after they tied the knot. What Sofia said about her divorce While speaking to El Pais, Sofia talked about her personal life candidly and said, "Well, I’m newly divorced from my second husband [actor Joe Manganiello], who I was with for 10 years. My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom. I feel it’s not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore."

The actor, who has a son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, with her first husband, Joe Gonzalez, added, “I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I’m ready to be a grandmother, not a mother. So, if love comes along, he has to come with [his own] children. I’m almost in menopause; it’s the natural way of things. When my son becomes a dad, let him bring the baby to me for a while and then I’ll give it back to him and go on with my life; that’s what I have to do.”



Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello's divorce



Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello announced their divorce last year with a joint statement. “We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives. Sofia and Joe have been growing apart for a while now and are taking some distance from each other to contemplate their future."



Post her separation, Sofia is reportedly dating orthopaedic surgeon Justin Saliman, with whom she was spotted in October last year.



The actor will be next seen in the upcoming Netflix series Griselda. She plays Griselda Blanco in the series, also known as the Godmother of Cocaine. The series is directed by Andrés Baiz, and produced by Eric Newman and Sofía Vergara herself.